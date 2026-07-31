First Capital Bank rolls out red carpet for Big Bullets’ most loyal fans with  VIP gifts

First Capital Bank (FCB) and reigning champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have launched a special campaign to honour some of the club’s most devoted supporters, in a heartwarming show of appreciation for the fans who have stood by the Malawian giants through thick and thin.

The surprise campaign kicked off today in Lilongwe, with four lucky supporters presented with framed replica shirts and a Visa card each, in recognition of their unwavering loyalty to the club.

Bank officials and Big Bullets players made personal visits to the honourees at their respective offices, delivering the gifts directly and taking time to celebrate their dedication face-to-face.

Among those honoured today were ZBS general manager Grey Kazako, alongside prominent businesspeople Rodney Mhlane, Gilliat Samuden and Itayi Claude Chidzero — all recognised for their long-standing support of the People’s Team.

FCB cluster manager Zizwa Gondwe explained the touching gesture was designed specifically to appreciate the club’s most loyal, long-serving f

ans — the very people who have helped build the passionate following behind Malawi’s most successful football club.

The initiative is expected to continue in the coming days, with more surprise visits planned as the bank and club work together to shine a spotlight on the supporters who rarely get the recognition they deserve for their years of dedication on the terraces and beyond.

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