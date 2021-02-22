FISD boosts Mzuzu international volleyball tournament

FISD Limited Company has donated K2.5 million a towards an international volleyball tournament to held within the first half of this year in Malawi’s northern city of Mzuzu.

After the Raiply National Volleyball Tournament in December, 2020, the city is expected yet again to host volleyball teams beyond Malawian borders in a very hot international tournament. Countries like Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zimbabwe are expected to send teams that will tussle in this tournament at Katoto Open Court.

The Northern Region Volleyball League committee is organising the mouth-watering event with technical support from AIA Business Consultancy who are handling the corporate support and Kwanza PR will do the event branding.

FISD Limited is a major sponsor of the event and has since released K2.5 million which Coordinator of the event, Killy Msukwa, says will be used for prizes.

Msukwa, who is owner of AIA Business Consultancy, told Nyasa Times that he was so delighted and it was a relief on the part of the organisers.

“I am so delighted for the money given to us by FISD Limited. We approached several companies. Some are giving us products but FISD has come out to give us cash. This is 40 percent of our total budget and it will be used for prizes.

“We are ready for the tournament and we just wait for the Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) in conjunction with the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) to give us dates for this big event,” explained Msukwa.

Chief of Drilling and External Operations at FISD Limited, Jack Kujaliwa Junior, told Nyasa Times that FISD is a Malawian company that loves to give back.

“For us, it’s about social corporate responsibility. The volleyball association reached out to us and we felt we could help them.

“Sport is critical for total human well-being. Apart from that, we believe that with good sponsorship, sports will soon become a good capital investment since young people can use it as an alternative economic activity in the face of high unemployment rate in the country,” said Kujaliwa.

Among diverse agricultural services it offers to Malawians, FISD Limited Company through its subsdiary, FISD Drilling, is a leading company in water exploration and drilling.

