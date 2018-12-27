Fisd cup final grosses K40.2 million

The Fisd Challenge Cup final match between Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers played at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) last Sunday grossed K40.2 million in gate revenue collection.

Nomads celebrate Fisd Cup win

Wanderers were crowned champions of the richest cup on the land after a 3-2 comeback victory over the bankers and they earned themselves K16 million in prize money.

Football Association of Malawi (Fam) Marketing Manager Limbani Matola said after deducting total expenses amounting to K6.4 million, net revenue realized was K33.8 million.

He said 25 percent went to the two clubs and the BNS as ground levy.

“Each team went home with K8.4 million so was the BNS. Fam got K6.7 million, representing 20 percent whilst Sports Council got K1.6 million, representing 5 percent of the net revenue collected,” he said.

Matola further said the revenue realized was satisfactory to both Fam and its stakeholders.

“The police, stewards and Maximum Security Company helped to consolidated security in all access areas. There was also good coordination between BNS personnel and Four Sisters, the company which was engaged to sale the tickets.

“We also thank our football fans for coming in large numbers and for being peaceful throughout the match. There were no acts of violence and hooliganism despite being an emotional game,” Matola said.

He saluted both teams for mounting what he called one of the best, thrilling and beautiful football cup finals in recent years.

“Congratulations to Wanderers for emerging champions after beating an equally deserving team,” he said.

Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao said the gate collections could have been better but it was fair comparing to the gate revenues in the past.

“Based on the previous games that we have played there and the level of patronage, we believe this was fair.

“We could have done better but at least it is a big improvement on what has been happening in the past,” Butao told Mana

Silver Strikers General Secretary Lawrence Yobe said the team hopes to raise more in the coming matches having established and learnt on some weakness in gate management system.

“However, we thank God for raising K40 million on the gates this time around,” he said

