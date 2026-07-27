Fishermen swap condoms’ purpose to waterproof gear for illegal night raids

Health bosses in Karonga are fuming after discovering fishermen have been swiping vital condoms and using them for a bizarre reason — to keep their TORCHES dry during illegal night fishing raids.

District Director of Health Services David Sibale blasted the bizarre practice, warning that condoms are a crucial weapon in the fight against HIV, STIs and unwanted pregnancies — not waterproofing kit for dodgy fishing gear.

“We have received reports that some fishermen are using condoms to cover their torches when they go fishing at night. This is not the purpose for which condoms are provided. Condoms are meant to protect people from HIV, sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies,” Sibale fumed.

He insisted fishermen must stop diverting the life-saving health commodities for such unintended uses, urging them instead to find proper materials to protect their gear from water damage.

“People should understand that condoms are part of our HIV prevention interventions. Misusing them can reduce availability for those who need them for protection. We encourage communities to use these commodities responsibly,” he added.

But the scandal doesn’t stop there — officials have also uncovered a murkier motive behind the condom con.

Acting District Fisheries Officer Patrick Moyo revealed that fishermen have been slipping torches inside condoms specifically to keep them dry before rigging them up to illegal fish traps made using banned monofilament nets, helping them locate their illicit catches under cover of darkness.

“Some fishermen put torches inside condoms so that water does not damage them, then attach the torches to fish traps made from monofilament nets. Since monofilament nets are illegal, this practice not only misuses condoms but is also linked to illegal fishing methods,” Moyo said, vowing to crack down hard on both dodgy practices.

“We will intensify awareness campaigns and enforcement to discourage both the misuse of condoms and the use of prohibited fishing gear.”

One fisherman, Wakisa Kamanga from Kambwe, admitted the unconventional practice was common among his peers — but said the health warning had opened his eyes.

“Some fishermen use condoms because they help keep the torches and phones dry when they are attached to fish traps during night fishing. After hearing this message, we now understand that condoms have a more important role in protecting people’s health, and we should look for other ways of protecting our equipment,” Kamanga admitted.

He’s now urging fellow fishermen to ditch the condom trick for good, insisting the community must find alternative waterproofing solutions and leave the rubbers for the job they were actually designed for.

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