Flames get down to business in Saudi Arabia

Malawi National Football Team got down to business on Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after almost a full squad grouped for their first training session.

The first contingent arrived on Friday while the second one touched down on Saturday.

Flames captain Limbikani Mzava and striker Richard Mbulu joined the Flames Pre-Afcon camp in Jeddah Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon alongside the second group from Malawi comprising six players and three officials.

The six players include goalkeepers Ernest Kakhobwe and Brighton Munthali, defenders Nickson Mwase and Mark Fodya, midfielder Zebron Kalima as well as striker Stain Dave. The officials are goalkeeper trainer Swadick Sanudi, team Liason officer James Sangala and physiotherapist Chikondi Mandalasi.

Goalkeeper William Thole and team manager Clement Kafwafwa, who were left behind in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Wednesday evening, also arrived in Jeddah after being cleared of Covid-19.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said South Africa-based striker Mhango and Peter Banda failed to arrive on Sunday as initially arranged.

“We now have 23 players and 13 officials in camp. By end of Sunday, we will have 26 players and will just be waiting for five more players to join us from Malawi once they are cleared of Covid-19.

“The team is expected to start full time training on Sunday morning and everything is in order here in Jeddah.”

The five players that were left behind in Malawi after testing positive to Covid-19, namely goalkeeper Charles Thom, defenders Gomezgani Chirwa and Sankhani Mkandawire and midfielders Chimwemwe Idana and Charles Petro are being monitored for another test before they fly to join camp next week.

US-based professional Henri Kumwensa, who was an English Premier League Leeds United reserve player, is in the squad.

While in Saudi Arabia, The Flames are expected to play two international friendly matches against Comoros and Mali as well as other training matches with local clubs.

The Flames are preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to take place in Cameroun between January 9- February 6.

Malawi are group B alongside Guinea, Zimbabwe and Senegal and will open their campaign against Guinea on January 10. They face Zimbabwe on January 14 and Senegal on January 18.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!