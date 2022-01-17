Flames players to get trays of Donna Eggs for a year if they beat Senegal in AFCON 

Blantyre based poultry traders, Kelfoods producers of Donna Eggs, has pledged to supply all members of the Malawi National Football Team currently participating in the AFCON finals in Cameroon with eggs every month for a year if they beat Senegal on Tuesday.

Kelfoods brands Ambassador, multi-award winning Afro-hip-hop rapper, songwriter and producer, Phyzix, whose real name is Noel Chikoleka announced on Sunday all Flames players will be trays of eggs every month for twelve months running if they whip the the Lions Teranga in the upcoming do or die fixture.

Chikoleka said: “If the Flames win against Senegal, Kelfoods will be giving a tray of Donna’s eggs to each of the players every month for the whole year.

“We would like to encourage our boys to get us Malawians our football glory back and we know they can do it. We are all rooting for them to succeed.”

The Makofi and Follow hit maker, who is also a professional marketer and banker said the task ahead is difficult but it is not an impossible piece of work to do.

“I have all the belief that Malawi will surprise many people and countries in this competition. We have quality players who have a winning mentality and are determined to win,” said the Cholapitsa famed rapper.

Phyzix, who before the Zimbabwe match predicted correctly that Malawi would clobber the Zimbabwean Warriors by two goals to one and correctly prophesied that Malawi’s diminutive lethal central forward and goal poacher, Gabadinho Mhango would score the two goals for the Meke Mwase side.

The lion-hearted Malawi National Football Team, popularly known as the Flames, will be up against the star-studded Senegal national team who has in the team some of top English Premier League topnotch players in Liverpool’s winger Sadio Mane and Chelsea’s acrobatic goal-minder, Edouardo Mendy in a make or break Group B tie.

The Malawi Flames, who in the opening game were plagued by Covid-19 with at least eight of its key players, narrowly lost to Guinea in a thrilling 1-0 showdown.

However, in the second tie against Zimbabweans, the Flames rose to the occasion as they came from behind to beat the Mnangwagwa boys black and blue to a pulp.

In that game, Flames firebrand striker, Gabadinho Mhango scored twice as Malawi came from behind to defeat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations to keep alive their hopes of reaching the second round for the first time.

The forward from South African club Orlando Pirates netted in each half after Ishmael Wadi had put Zimbabwe ahead in a lively Group B match in at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam.



Earlier last year, Kelfoods and Phyzix, who has been named as one of the 100 most influential rappers in Africa signed a pact to embark on a countrywide tour engaging the Youth on some great deals which began this January of 2022.

We want to support the Youth by helping them venture into the Poultry business.

