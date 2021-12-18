FMBCH declares 40% higher than last year’s profit

FMBcapital Holdings Plc (FMBCH) has declared that its profit for the year ending 31 December 2021 will be more than 40 percent higher than the consolidated US dollar profit after tax it reported for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The bank says this is despite the fact that the bank operates in a number of territories where the macroeconomic environment remains extremely volatile with a risk that movement in key variables between now and the reporting date could significantly impact on the accuracy of currently forecast results.

“Nevertheless, it is forecast, with a reasonable degree of certainty, that FMBCH consolidated US dollar profit after tax for the year ending 31 December 2021 will be more than 40 percent higher than the consolidated US dollar profit after tax it reported for the year ended 31 December 2020,” says the statement, which the bank has issued on Friday.

