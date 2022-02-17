Foolishness! Malawi Legislators demand raincoats from Parliament

Malawians are venting their anger on social media platforms towards Malawi Congress Party Lilongwe South east member of parliament, Baba Steven Malondera who has asked the august House to buy legislators raincoats.

Malondera told the House on Wednesday afternoon that the backbenchers need the raincoats to wear when moving from their carpark to the Chamber.

Standing on a point of order, Malondera, said that the meeting is taking place at a time rains are falling heavily and the MPs are usually soaked when entering the Chamber.

Leader of House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has made an assurance that the matter will be taken to Parliament’s commission for attention as it is a serious matter.

But Malawians are angrily reacting in social media platforms to the request, saying the members of parliament already get hefty pay cheques and allowances.

They say the members of parliament have much to worry about in their constituencies and the country than raincoats.