Foreign envoys in Malawi pay courtesy call on VP Chilima

Nine Heads of Diplomatic Mission on Friday morning paid courtesy calls on Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima at his Capital Hill offices in Lilongwe.

The Vice President discussed a number of issues with the envoys bordering on social economic development and fostering of International Relations as a precursor for promotion of successful trade policies between nations.

The nine Heads of Mission who paid the courtesy calls on Chilima were His Excellencies (HE) Jurgen Borsch Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, John Ngwata Phiri the High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia, Gerald Cunninghum Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland, Liu Hongyang Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China and Hassan Ahmed Shawky Hassan Shawky Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The envoys also included Her Excellency Hilda Suka the ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Robert Scott Ambassador of the United States of America, Anurag Bhushan High Commissioner of the Republic of India, and Prince Ahlangene Sigcau High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa.

