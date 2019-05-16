Forex scarcity hits Malawi: Banks hoarding dollars

Malawi commercial banks are under pressure to meet customers’ foreign exchange (forex) demand amid scarcity of the dollar in the financial services sector, Nyasa Times understands.

Bank customers are increasingly finding it difficult to exchange for dollars from the commercial banks or even withdraw from their Foreign Denominated Accounts (FDAs).

Nyasa Times learnt that most bank customers who had requested to withdraw from their FDAs were disappointed as foreign exchange reserves have slightly dropped in recent weeks.

Some commercial banks and forex bureau are reportedly buying dollars and hoarding them, thus stifling imports and affecting businesses.

The forex scarcity was making it difficult for lenders to immediately meet the demands of importers requiring the greenback for transactions.

“Forex is drying up from the market,” observed one trader in Lilongwe.

There is hope that Malawi’s forex earner, tobacco now in marketing season , will bring in much needed foreign currency.

One business trader said there is a lot of abuse of forex because the country does not control the use of forex on priority areas.

“Look at the motor trade, look at the number of luxury goods and look at the number of Chinese doing nothing but selling cheap goods that also drain forex, and look at how many public servants are travelling abroad,” he commented.

University of Malawi’s Chancellor College (Chanco) economics professor Ben Kaluwa said Malawi is heavily dependent on imports; hence, always depleting its foreign exchange.

Last year November, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) said the import cover is still healthy to sustain critical imports.

