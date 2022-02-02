Former Blantyre city deputy mayor gets court injunction against re-election of mayor Ndipo

Former Blantyre city deputy mayor, David Makwinja, has obtained a court injunction against the re-election of mayor Wild Ndipo for a third time.

On Wednesday, Makwinja was back in court again to seek extension on the injunction on the re-election of Ndipo.

Lawyers for Makwinja have requested for seven days to submit to the courts sworn statements on their application seeking to extend an injunction on the re-election of Ndipo.

Makwinja’s lawyer, Noel Supedi, said the application has been done through a virtual court session before High Court Judge Dingiswayo Madise.

Blantyre City council held its mayoral elections on January 19, 2022 when Makwinja had obtained a stay order against the Ndipo running for office for a third time.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!