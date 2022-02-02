Former Blantyre city deputy mayor gets court injunction against re-election of mayor Ndipo

Former Blantyre city deputy mayor, David Makwinja, has obtained a court injunction against the re-election of mayor Wild Ndipo for a third time.

On Wednesday, Makwinja was back in court again to seek extension on the injunction on the re-election of Ndipo.

BT Mayor Wild Ndipo

Lawyers for Makwinja have requested for seven days to submit to the courts sworn statements on their application seeking to extend an injunction on the re-election of Ndipo.

Makwinja’s lawyer, Noel Supedi, said the application has been done through a virtual court session before High Court Judge Dingiswayo Madise.

Blantyre City council held its mayoral elections on January 19, 2022 when Makwinja had obtained a stay order against the Ndipo running for office for a third time.

