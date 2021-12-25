Four Brothers clothing store opens ladies shop, in Xmas promo

As it strives in its quest of becoming the biggest clothing retail chain store in Malawi, Four Brothers Apparel Shop has opened an exclusive ladies shop opposite its main shop at La Piazza Mall at Costantini in Lilongwe.

The shop, which has created a reputation for its stock of imported original goods, will also open another new shop at Mzuzu Mall (Shoprite) in Mzuzu before the end of the year as well as several other stores countrywide in the new year.

“By the end of next year, we will be the biggest clothing retail shop in Malawi,” shop’s managing director Abdelrahman Kamel told Nyasa Times that the shop seeks to fill a yawning gap on the Malawian market.

“That is why we have specifically opened this exclusive ladies shop so as to give women the opportunity to shop with their minds at ease because we know that women are meticulous shoppers,” he said.

The shop is also running a Christmas promotion on both its old and new stock.

“We have new stock that arrived this week but in the spirit of celebrating Christmas with our customers, we have put everything on a 10% sale for the entire season,” he said.

Four Brothers Apparel Shop opened in September with a promise to revolutionise fashion trends in the capital and beyond. Four Brothers is a one-stop apparel shop that caters for the whole family, with fashion trends that are at par with the rest of the world.

“We realised that people struggle when it comes to shopping for the entire family, with Malawians having to travel abroad for quality clothes. So what we have done with Four Brothers is to bring the world fashion trends to Malawi at a price that locals can afford,” Kamel said.

He added: “There are many Malawians who have disposable incomes and appreciate good fashion. They used to travel abroad for their clothes shopping, which is not very convenient, which is what motivated us to open this shop.”

According to Kamel, the goods are shipped from Egypt.

“But we can assure our customers that these are high quality 100 percent Egyptian fibres and they should have no doubt about that,” he said.

Four Brothers stocks suits, shoes, ties, belts, casual wear as well as a wide range of children’s clothes.

“We do not only offer a diverse fashion but also have the latest offers to suit the client’s needs,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!