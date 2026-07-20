Four dead in Dedza road accident, police say

Police in Dedza say four people have died following a road accident near Masasa Filling Station on the Dedza–Ntcheu M1 road, though their identities remain unknown.

The accident occurred when a Toyota Prado Station Wagon, registration number MG 381 and belonging to the Ministry of Energy, collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying three passengers in addition to the rider.

Deputy police spokesperson for Ntcheu, Beatrice Mlauzi, confirmed the accident. She said the car’s driver, Kasakula Namalika, had one passenger with him at the time, and the pair were travelling from Dedza towards Lizulu.

According to Mlauzi, a Lifan motorcycle, which had no number plate, attempted to overtake another vehicle coming from the direction of Lizulu and veered into the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the car.

All those on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

Mlauzi said members of the public rushed the injured to Dedza District Hospital, where medical staff later confirmed that all four had died.

Police have appealed to anyone with relatives who may be missing to check at the hospital, noting that those who died in the accident had no identification documents on them.

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