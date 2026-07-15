Four priests granted right to practise law in Malawi

Four Catholic priests trained as lawyers have been formally admitted to Malawi’s Bar, a development that grants them the right to practise civil law in the country’s courts and marks a further extension of the Church’s institutional reach into public and legal affairs.

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda presided over the admission ceremony, authorising Fr John Enoch Kaliwamba, Fr Andrew Kasambala, Fr Patricio Kachoka and Fr Stephano Kamwaza to appear before all courts in the country — placing four ordained clergy inside a justice system that has historically kept a clear institutional separation between the bench and the pulpit.

Speaking after the ceremony, Fr Kaliwamba framed the admissions as evidence of a Church repositioning itself for a changing society, arguing that equipping clergy with formal legal training would strengthen the institution’s capacity to advance social justice and expand access to legal support in the communities it serves.

The claim invites closer scrutiny: access to justice in Malawi remains constrained less by a shortage of qualified lawyers within religious institutions than by the cost, geography and administrative bottlenecks that keep the courts out of reach for many ordinary citizens.

Whether four newly admitted priest-lawyers meaningfully shift that picture, or simply add professional credentials to an already well-resourced institution, is a separate question from the symbolism of the moment.

All four graduated this year with Bachelor of Laws degrees from the Catholic University of Malawi — itself a Church-run institution — a detail that underscores how self-contained this pipeline into the legal profession has become, from formation through to qualification.

Church officials have described the admissions as a further step in expanding the institution’s contribution to public life, a framing that sits within a longer pattern of religious bodies in Malawi extending their footprint beyond pastoral and educational roles into professional and civic spheres typically associated with the secular state.

That expansion raises questions worth asking plainly rather than assuming benign by default: what independence priest-lawyers can realistically maintain between their vows of obedience to Church hierarchy and their duties to individual clients or the court; whether their admission signals the Church positioning itself as a more active institutional actor within Malawi’s justice system rather than merely a moral one; and what, if any, oversight distinguishes their legal practice from that of lawyers without competing institutional loyalties.

None of this diminishes the individual achievement of four men completing demanding legal training.

But an institution as powerful as the Catholic Church acquiring a formal foothold inside the machinery of civil law is not merely a personnel story — it is a governance one, and deserves to be treated as such.

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