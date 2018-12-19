Friends of APM assists Joyce Banda: Mother who gave birth to quadruplets

Friends of Arthur Peter Mutharika – a grouping of professional young women — on Tuesday visited the 35 year-old mother of five, Joyce Banda, who birth to quadruplets at Salima District Hospital on Saturday to donate assorted items to assist her as she still has to continue being in hospital since the kids were born under weight.



She has since been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital from Salima for proper observation of the babies — all boys born with low weight of 1,400gms, 1,200gms, 1,200gms and 1,000gms as of Saturday.

When the media visited her, Banda, who comes from Matumba Village in the area of Senior Chief Khombedza, appealed for help, saying she is poor and having four babies at once is a huge challenging task for her.

She had said she earns her living as a subsistence farmer but she is not bitter at all that she has blessed with four kids at once.

“I already have five children and when I was coming here I was expecting to deliver a sixth child as per our plan to have six children, but according to God’s wish I have a gift of four babies at once.

“What I can say is that I will be available to raise the children as I have done with the other children, my only call is for support of any kind from all well-wishers during the time that I am here at the hospital and when I go back to the village,” she had said.

Now her prayers have been answered when the young professional women mobilized themselves and raised funds to buy her assorted items.

One of the members friend of APM, Monalisa Kachitsa said the moment they read about the Salima lady’s special gift from God and her predicament on how she will take care of them considering her background, they quickly mobilised themselves and raised the funds to go and assist her.

She said, since this was also the festive season, they decided that they also assist the other mothers they were going to find at the hospital.

“For Mayi Joyce Banda, we bought for her nappies, baby blankets, laundry soaps, washing soaps, zitenje, sugar, salt, milk and Likuni Phala, “ Kachitsa said. “For the others we provided hampers which had toiletries such as soaps, as well as sugar, salt and milk.”

She said there are over 200 members of Friends of APM, whose objective is to give the Democrat Progressive Party a human face that it always has the welfare of people at heart.

“The 15 of us who represented the rest of the group to Kamuzu Central Hospital were very happy to see Mayi Joyce Banda smiling and relieved and her joy was shared with the rest of the mothers we found there.

“The babies are a special gift from God and we pray that they all survive so that they shall grow into good citizens and contribute to the development of the country. We wished her well on behalf of the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and she also asked us to say special thanks to him.

“Funds permitting, this is our mission to assist wherever possible because we don’t have to wait for the government to assist, it starts with us,” Kachitsa said.

Banda, who is married to Geoffrey Milanzi, said this is not her first time to give birth to more than one child as she previously gave birth to a set of twins.

“As a person who rely on farming, I had problems raising that set of twins, in terms of dividing time to work at the garden and to look after the children and I am sure I will have the same challenge.

“My household is very poor, I am a Standard 5 drop out while my husband did not do any form of education,” she said.

