‘Friends of APM’ clean Comesa Hall surroundings

A group of youths from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under the banner of Friends of APM, on Tuesday expressed their role as responsible citizens when they cleaned the cluttered surroundings of Chichiri International Conference Centre (Comesa Hall) in Blantyre.

According to one of the organisers Jack Mabvutula the cleaning excise which started from COMESA and reached to the High Court, Polytechnic and Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) premises was aimed at clearing litters around the area which was not taken into a bin last week when people escorted their presidential candidates to present nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Thousands of people, especially from the Southern and Eastern regions, converged at Comesa Hall from Monday to Friday last week to support their presidential candidates.

The DPP youth group of about 60 which came from Mulanje, Thyolo, Lilongwe and Blantyre also conducted a grass cutting exercise just to make sure that the premise is very clean.

“As youths from DPP we thought it wise to clean up the area after realising that the place wasn’t in good condition and it was very likely that the place won’t look nice at the end of the nominations period as you know that a lot of people were gathered around the premise.

“So it is our responsibility as young people to be taking a leading role in such exercises instead of waiting for our leaders to act,” said Mabvutula.

Member of DPP’s National Governing Council (NGC) Maria Masanza Mainja praised the youths for turning up into their large numbers to take part in the exercise which she said was a clear indication that they really love the party and their country.

“You know very well that we had various parties at COMESA but it is only DPP youths who realised that there should be a need to come back and clean the place and leave it in its good condition as we found it before the presentation of presidential nominations papers started,”

said Mainja.

She said the action was ialso in line with First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s initiative of keeping our surroundings clean through the Beautify Malawi campaign.

