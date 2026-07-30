From accuser to accused: Namiwa arrested after wealth claims against top Malawi officials

Outspoken Malawian governance activist Sylvester Namiwa has been arrested and hauled to Lingadzi Police Station in Lilongwe, just hours after being summoned to national police headquarters in Area 30 — sparking fresh concern over the treatment of government critics in the country.

Police have so far refused to explain the reasons behind the arrest, with both national police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo and his deputy Alfred Chimthere declining to disclose any details.

The arrest comes hot on the heels of a string of explosive attacks Namiwa has launched against some of the country’s most powerful figures, as he continues his campaign demanding greater accountability from those in power.

Activist accused First Lady’s charity of “wrongful enrichment”

Namiwa, who serves as executive director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), had been calling for a forensic audit into Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) — the charity run by the country’s First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika — accusing her of wrongful enrichment and abuse of power.

The fearless campaigner has argued that the office of First Lady does not place its holder above scrutiny, insisting that public accountability must extend to the very top of government.

But Namiwa hasn’t stopped there. He also levelled explosive allegations against Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale, accusing him of amassing suspicious wealth and building houses on land in Lumbadzi.

He further turned his fire on Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu, accusing him of amassing wealth — though he later admitted he had no material evidence to back up the claim.

The admission prompted the minister to demand a public apology, warning that he would otherwise pursue defamation action against the activist.

It remains unclear whether today’s arrest is directly linked to any of these allegations, as police continue to withhold further comment.

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