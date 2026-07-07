From Classrooms to Clinics: Maranatha Expands into Healthcare with Free Medical Week

After years of making its mark in Malawi’s education sector, Maranatha International is now turning its attention to healthcare, unveiling an ambitious plan to establish medical facilities across the country in a move aimed at improving access to affordable health services.

The organisation has announced that it will this week officially open three health facilities under a new healthcare brand, Matete Medical Care, with the first centres located in Lunzu and Machinjiri in Blantyre, and Mponela in Dowa District.

The expansion marks a significant diversification for Maranatha International, an organisation that has built its reputation through investments in education, including schools and other learning initiatives.

Speaking on the initiative, Maranatha International Director Ernest Kaonga said the hospitals are part of the organisation’s broader corporate social responsibility programme aimed at easing the burden on communities struggling to access quality healthcare.

“We are opening Matete Medical Care facilities in Lunzu, Machinjiri and Mponela this week. As part of giving back to the community, Malawians will receive free medical services during the first week of operations. Patients will only be required to pay for medication prescribed after consultation,” said Kaonga.

He described the initiative as the beginning of a wider national programme that will see similar facilities established in other parts of the country.

“This is one way of giving back to the community. While people know us for our contribution to education, we also believe healthcare is equally important in transforming people’s lives,” he said.

The announcement comes at a time when Malawi’s public health system continues to face enormous pressure from increasing patient numbers, shortages of medical personnel, limited infrastructure and periodic shortages of medicines, forcing many people to seek services from private providers that are often beyond the reach of low-income households.

By offering free consultations during the first week, Maranatha hopes to encourage communities to utilise preventive and primary healthcare services while introducing residents to the new facilities.

The organisation has not yet disclosed how many hospitals it intends to establish nationwide or the timeline for the expansion programme, but officials say the long-term vision is to build a network of accessible health centres across the country.

The healthcare venture signals a new chapter for Maranatha International, whose name has largely been associated with educational development over the years. By extending its social investment into healthcare, the organisation says it aims to contribute to improving both learning and health outcomes—two sectors widely regarded as critical pillars of national development.

If successfully implemented, the Matete Medical Care initiative could help complement government efforts to expand access to primary healthcare services, particularly in urban and peri-urban communities where demand for affordable medical care continues to grow.

For thousands of Malawians in Lunzu, Machinjiri and Mponela, the opening of the facilities offers an immediate opportunity to access medical consultations free of charge during the launch week—bringing much-needed healthcare closer to the communities that need it most.

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