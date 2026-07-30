From Facebook to fake job ads: the digital trap catching vulnerable Malawians

Human traffickers in Malawi are ditching old tactics and turning to smartphones and social media to lure unsuspecting victims, in a chilling new trend that has prompted a stark warning from the government.

Speaking during commemorations marking World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at Chilimampinga Ground in Mtandire, Lilongwe, Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito revealed that traffickers are now exploiting fake job adverts, deceptive social media messages and bogus recruitment agencies to ensnare their prey — with this year’s theme, “Trapped Behind the Scam,” reflecting the sinister shift.

“Today trafficking may not approach a victim at a border. The trafficker may strive through a mobile telephone, through a social media message, through a fake job advertisement, through a fraudulent recruitment agency, or through someone pretending to offer friendship, employment, or love,” Mukhito warned.

He urged Malawians to be on high alert before accepting any offer that sounds too good to be true.

“Verify before you trust. Question before you travel. Report before it is too late,” he said.

Women and children most at risk, warns minister

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha said women and children remain the groups most targeted by traffickers, who increasingly use social media to identify and groom potential victims.

She revealed that her ministry is fighting back by rolling out soft loans and skills training for women and girls in a bid to reduce the economic desperation that traffickers prey upon, alongside counselling, family tracing and reintegration support for survivors.

She also urged parents to keep closer tabs on their children’s online activity, insisting: “Protecting children starts from home.”

AI now being weaponised by traffickers, warns UN body

International Organization for Migration (IOM) Malawi’s Officer in Charge, Alina Zalewski, sounded the alarm over an alarming new development — traffickers harnessing artificial intelligence to manufacture false hope among desperate jobseekers.

“We see more and more online exploitation. We see AI, artificial intelligence technology, that is really having new ways to bring hope to people that is false,” she said.

Malawi Network Against Trafficking (MNAT) National Coordinator Caleb Thole added that poverty remains the driving force behind the crisis, with criminals exploiting hardship through false promises of jobs and better living conditions.

He called for tougher law enforcement action against online recruitment scams — and urged the public to report suspicious activity before more lives are ruined.

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