From India to ‘buying’ Malawi: Abdul Karim Batawalala the Godfather

Abdul Karim Batawalala is super rich in an extraordinary saga of money, power and greed. In the late 1990s, the now flamboyant billionaire businessman worked as a salesman at Comet Limited, a hardware company in Limbe owned by Kassam Okhai.

Today, Abdul Karim Batawalalala is a multi-billionaire. His net wealth is MK50 billion. He owns half of real property in Malawi’s commercial capital, Blantyre. He owns several companies both in Malawi and abroad. He owns real property in South Africa, India, the United Kingdom and Dubai.

Abdul Karim Batawalalala is the main shareholder in one of Malawi’s premier healthcare facilities, Sheffer Clinic, in Blantyre. Under his ‘Pamodzi Settlement Trust’, Abdul Karim Batawalalala today owns 54 luxury and fully furnished apartments in Sunnyside, Namiwawa, Mandala, Nyambadwe, Moneymen, Mpingwe, Mudi, Stewards & Lloyds, opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital, a luxury Lakeshore Cottage in Mangochi (next to Sun ‘N’ Sand).

He also owns 5000 square metre warehouses in Makata industrial area and Ginnery Corner, 10 shops and 45-room office complex at Ginnery Corner.

Sources close to Abdul Karim Batawalala reveal that Abdul Karim Batawalalala’s money is dirty, which is obtained through illegal means, including corruption, fraud and tax evasion, among others. He has also been involved in money laundering for many years.

According to sources close to his involvement in state procurement deals, state enterprises such as Escom, Malawi Posts Corporation (formerly MPTC), Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC), Malawi Police Service, the Malawi Defence Forces and the Department of Immigration have been victims of Abdul Karim Batawalala shady business deals. At some point, MHC went bankrupt owing to fraudulent businesses it transacted with Abdul Karim Batawalalala.

Through his various companies such as T & L Tools, SAKCO, Electrolite, Batawawala Commercial Agency, Lido Electronics, Reliance Trading, Africa Amateur Agency and Pamodzi Settlement Trust, Abdul Karim Batawalala set up a system that ensured that he secures multi-million Kwacha businesses with the said state-owned companies and departments to supply various goods and services.

Abdul Karim Batawalalala takes advantage of ‘restricted tendering’ in some state companies, including the Army, Police and Department of Immigration, where all competing companies belong to him but registered in other people’s names including his wife. So, he gets the business under any circumstances.

Restricted tendering is a procurement method that limits the request for tenders to a select number of suppliers, contractors or service providers. This method of procurement is also called: Limited Bidding and Selective Tendering. Competition is limited to only firms shortlisted or invited by the procuring entity.

When he gets the business contracts, he connives with strategic offices and inflates the prices of the goods and services, making a huge killing in the process, which he shares with his accomplices.

In some cases, Abdul Karim Batawalalala does not supply the goods and services as agreed in the business contract agreement but he will demand payment for the same, which he gets, somehow. If anyone within the system tries to raise eyebrows, Abdul Karim Batawalalala rushes to the courts, which he also controls. He is usually loitering around the High Court complex at Chichiri.

Abdul Karim Batawalalala is no stranger to arrests. He has been arrested several times but his cases do not see the light of the day in the courts of Malawi. He is simply a Godfather that no-one dares touch. He boosts of having the Minister of Justice in his pocket, current and former holder of the portfolio. The media gurus are also in his pocket.

In the latest ‘episode’, Batawalalala is demanding that the Immigration Department pays him MK53 billion for the supplies of officers’ uniforms, five (5) times the agreed amount. He has met resistance from the department and he has moved the courts to intervene.

He has also sought a court injunction restraining the Immigration and Citizenship Department from awarding a contract to introduce E-passport services and upgrade the Passport Issuance System (IPS) to the winning bid. Abdul Karim Batawalalala’s company, IRIS, failed during the preliminary assessment as it did not meet some basic requirements.

Some Malawi civil society organizations (CSOs), under the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) banner, have called on the Malawi government to stop dealing with Abdul Karim Batawalalala’s companies because he a danger to the economic growth of the country.

