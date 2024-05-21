Frustrated with unfulfilled campaign promises, UTM charges that Chilima will be on the ballot and win next year

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati says party president Saulos Chilima will be on ballot paper as presidential candidate during the 2025 presidential election.

This puts to rest speculation that Chilima will not vie for the state presidency but will instead support the candidacy of President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

Kaliati was speaking at a political rally in Chiradzulu when the party welcomed former United Democratic Front (UDF) Vice President for the Eastern Region, Hasheem Banda, and other UDF and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members into the party.

Kaliati told the meeting that UTM was regretting that most of the things the party promised during the 2020 presidential election has not materialised.

She gave an example of the rising cost of the rising cost of living, the failure by government to implement the K4,000 fertilizer price, among others.

Kaliati said this has not been possible because UTM president Saulos Chilima is just a vice president in the Tonse Alliance led government.

Turning to the UTM new members, Kaliati said the party will continue receiving members from other parties to ensure that all interested members are given a chance in the party.

“Apart from Hasheen and 50 members from the UDF, we have also received 17 members from DPP,” Kaliati said.

She said the party is set to form the next government in the 2025 general elections and called on young people above 18 to apply for National Identification and get registered once voter registration starts.

“We will distribute campaign materials (wrappers and t-shirts) to those that will get registered for the general elections,” Kaliati added.

Banda announced his resignation from the UDF recently through a presser but declined to say the party he intended to join.

He said this was his memorable time in his political career having joined the UTM.

“This is my greatest moment in my political career. I have joined the UTM,” he said, adding that there are many UDF supporters that have followed him to UTM.

Banda, who contested for the Zomba Central parliamentary seat in 2019 but lost to DPP’s Bester Awali, expressed his wish to contest in the 2025 parliamentary race on a UTM ticket.

