Fuel Fiasco: Mera denies fuel supply restriction in Blantyre amid presidential event fears

In a dramatic twist, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has found itself at the center of a social media storm, as a notice claiming to restrict fuel supply at numerous service stations in Blantyre has gone viral.

The notice, which surfaced ahead of President Lazarus Chakwera’s participation in the Malawi Defence Force annual Military Veterans Charity Golf Tournament on November 2, 2024, has sparked confusion and concern among motorists and fuel suppliers alike.

Mera spokesperson Fitina Khonje was quick to dismiss the authenticity of the notice, stating, “This is not from Mera. We want to ensure that fuel is distributed as widely as possible so that customers are served in many stations.”

She confirmed that extensive fuel deliveries are planned throughout Blantyre, contradicting the claims of the viral message that instructed oil marketing companies (OMCs) to withhold fuel from nearly 20 stations along the President’s route.

The controversial notice specifically listed stations such as Chileka Puma, Kameza Petroda, and Blantyre Main Puma, effectively suggesting that fuel should only be allocated to areas outside Blantyre and Limbe CBDs.

This precautionary measure was purportedly put in place to prevent potential disruptions during the President’s transit—a reflection of past incidents where presidential motorcades faced jeers from frustrated motorists waiting in long fuel lines.

While Mera officially denies the notice, insiders in the fuel sector reveal that such strategies have been employed before during similar crises. They highlight a history of coordination between regulators and OMCs to ensure smooth presidential travels, a practice aimed at avoiding the public backlash experienced during previous administrations.

As President Chakwera prepares for his appearance at the charity golf tournament, questions loom over the legitimacy of the circulating notice and the true state of fuel availability in the region. With many service stations potentially facing supply disruptions, motorists are left anxious and uncertain about their fuel options.

The tension surrounding the fuel supply reflects deeper issues within Malawi’s energy sector, where scarcity and accessibility remain persistent challenges. As the nation looks ahead, the need for transparent communication from authorities and a reliable fuel distribution system has never been more critical.

With the event just days away, all eyes will be on Blantyre as residents and businesses await clarity on fuel availability, and whether Mera can quell the rising fears of a fuel fiasco.

