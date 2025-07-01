The recent acquittal of Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL) directors did more than collapse a case—it completely exposed the fraudulent underbelly of Luthando Holdings

At the core of this controversy is the undeniable fact that Luthando Holdings has no Yamaha dealership certificate. None. When The Maravi Post demanded proof from Luthando’s Chief, Hendrix Laher, he ducked, delayed, and ultimately failed to produce any documentation.

Instead, he offered vague replies about “being in meetings” and “matters being in court.” His silence spoke volumes. It’s now clear: Luthando has been falsely claiming to be Yamaha’s authorized dealer while sitting on nothing but bluster.

Yamaha Motors Japan has made it official: only Paramount Holdings is the appointed importer and distributor of Yamaha products in Malawi. This certification, signed by Yamaha’s Africa Market Group Manager Ryuji Kuwano, covers motorcycles, outboard motors, water pumps, generators, and all spare parts—effective since November 2022. Luthando has no such agreement, no endorsement, and no rights. Yet they have spent months in court trying to overturn this reality with nothing but propaganda and forged narratives. This makes their legal challenge not only desperate but fraudulent in its very foundation.

What’s worse, sources confirm that Luthando has been secretly sourcing Yamaha products from unauthorized third-party dealers in South Africa to fulfill government tenders, an outright violation of international dealership norms. Yamaha only certifies one dealer per country—yet Luthando has been bypassing the system and breaking the law to maintain the illusion of legitimacy.

When their scheme started falling apart, they tried to muddy the waters further by faking associations and misusing legal tools—culminating in the fraudulent use of a long-defunct company, Stansfield Motors, to obtain an injunction. Stansfield ceased to exist in 2019 after defaulting on a K5 billion loan and being declared bankrupt. Luthando’s use of a bogus address tied to this dead company was a deliberate act of deception, designed to manipulate the court into halting Paramount’s operations.

The Manipulation of Public Institutions and Diplomatic Channels

When courts and facts failed, Luthando went a step further—dragging Malawi’s diplomatic corps into its dirty business. Hendrix Laher reportedly pressured Joseph Chikwemba, a senior official at the Malawi Embassy in Japan, to lobby Yamaha on Luthando’s behalf. That’s not just unethical—it’s dangerous. Embassies are designed to handle state-to-state diplomacy, not to fight personal business battles. By weaponizing Malawi’s foreign service for private gain, Luthando crossed yet another line, blurring the line between corporate misconduct and institutional abuse.

This wasn’t the only instance of Laher’s dubious conduct. In 2022, he wrote to the Attorney General urging for Paramount to be blacklisted from winning government contracts—a laughable request considering Luthando lacks any formal recognition from Yamaha and continues to flout procurement regulations by delivering grey-market products. Even Yamaha’s Southern Africa representative confirmed their astonishment at Luthando’s behavior, revealing the company had for years opposed the brand before suddenly seeking dealership rights through backdoor lobbying.

And it doesn’t end there. Laher’s own past is steeped in controversy. In 2017, he was arrested for allegedly acquiring Malawian citizenship illegally—a case that remains suspiciously dormant at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The silence of the ACB, despite glaring facts and prior arrests, raises uncomfortable questions about enforcement and the selective application of the law. What makes Laher so untouchable? And why are Malawi’s public institutions being twisted into shields for corporate crooks?

The Bigger Picture: Sabotaging National Progress for Personal Gain

At its core, this saga is about sabotage—Luthando’s relentless attempts to destroy Paramount’s reputation, not through competition or innovation, but through courtroom propaganda, fraudulent filings, and institutional manipulation. This behavior not only undermines private sector integrity but flies directly in the face of President Lazarus

Chakwera’s call for multinational investment and local-global partnerships. Instead of embracing collaboration, Luthando chose litigation. Instead of building capacity, it chose character assassination.

Economic analysts have rightly criticized Luthando’s approach, noting that the company should have pursued strategic partnerships with firms like Paramount instead of waging a futile war built on jealousy and lies. The idea that a company without certification, capacity, or credibility could hijack dealership rights through deception is not only laughable but dangerous. It sends the wrong signal to genuine foreign investors and risks choking the very investment climate the Tonse Alliance government is trying to foster.

Paramount Holdings has won contracts not by scheming, but through merit, delivery, and credibility. It has the Yamaha endorsement. It has the infrastructure. It has the legal right. Luthando, on the other hand, has nothing but a stack of lies, a trail of illegal actions, and a reputation now hanging by a thread. With the court’s acquittal, the question is no longer whether Paramount is legitimate—it is why Luthando still has room to operate with such impunity. The time for polite restraint is over.

Luthando Holdings is not a victim—it is the architect of its own disgrace. The courts have ruled. Yamaha has spoken. The fraud is laid bare.

