Galang’ombe Boys wears new face, now trading under Chipasula Project

Music has been an essential part in human history and in culture as an art; source of entertainment and a way for those talented at the performing arts to earn a living. The field of music similar to other fields is one that has been rapidly growing over ages. This has necessitated other groups to re-brand and moving with time.

Galang’ombe Boys is one of the groupings that has also re-branded to start trading under Chipasula project which among other things it seeks to produce songs that will help in raising awareness on real issues affecting people and follow the current music trend.

Comprising of Phillip Mafikeni, Madalitso Chiluzi and Benson Dickson, the grouping was popularly known with exciting performances in streets and major Market places within and the outskirts of Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview, Chipasula project Manager who also doubles as composer and producer, Tendai Shaba said the grouping will not compromise on quality saying they would want to produce music that will be marketable on an international level.

“We have come to stay; Malawians should expect quality music that can fit on international level. The team has members with extra-ordinary skills in as far as Music is concerned and I am optimistic that Malawians will enjoy our music”, he said

Shaba added that telling a story is the heart of the project and that they will strive to provide voice to the voiceless.

“Our Music will tackle several issues including poverty, Human Rights, Gender Issues and Education among others.

According to Shaba, the grouping is currently working on an album titled ‘the other side of the City’ which is expected to be released soon and will feature songs like Misonzi ya ng’ona.

