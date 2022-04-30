Gambling is an entertainment, not source of income – Board

The Malawi Gaming Board (MGB) has cautioned Malawians against taking gambling as their main source of income, stressing that gambling as an entertainment.

MGB Licensing Manager, Mirriam Kumbuyo, sounded the warning during a media symposium in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Kumbuyo said gambling is a game for those who already have sources of income.

“We encourage players for gambling to be those with steady income and cannot complain if they lose because it is part of their entertainment,” she said.

Such people can budget their money and include humbling as an entertainment.

Kumbuyo added that they have intensified sensitizing people on responsible gambling through various channels.

This will help more people to acquire more knowledge in the entertainment as well as avoid more people from being addicted to gambling, she observed.

Kumbuyo said the board has so far received so many reports of gambling addictions and has since referred them to St John of God Mental Hospital.

St John of God Addiction Coordinator, Tabitha Dzoole, agreed receiving cases of mental disorders as a result of gambling.

“We have received so many cases of mental disorder as a result of gambling,” she said.

Dzoole said they give counselling, care and treatment to the addicts until they get better.

