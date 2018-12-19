Ganganta withdraws from DPP primaries: Tay Grin gets party ticket

Youthful entrepreneur Alfred Gangata, who is Masters Group Limited managing director and owner, has withdrawn from primary election of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) before the exercise commenced for the Lilongwe City Centre constituency.

Gangata (2nd from right) pave way for Tay Grin

Gangata wanted to contest as member of Parliament (MP) on DPP ticket and was favourite to win.

However, he announced on Wednesday that he will not contest and let his competitor rapper Tay Grin go unchallenged.

The primaries has been dogged with a lot of controversy including party machinery favouring the rapper, who is son to Minister of Lands Jean Kalirani.

But Gangata who also sponsors Masters Football Club, a Super League outfit, said he will does not want to derail the DPP in its quest to win the seat.

“I have done this because I love DPP and I urge my supporters not to be disappointed. We should support Tay Grin,” he said.

Tay Grin hugged Gangata with relief that he will get the party’s ticket to run as MP in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

The artist, real name Limbani Kalilani said his joining of politics does not signal the end of his music career.

“Before I was a businessman and musician and throughout the years I have managed to balance those two demands very well. Politics will just be an addition to these and I will not stop doing music.

“Music has helped me to getwhere I am. It has allowed me to create a platform from where people know me.People can talk to me, can follow me because of my music. I will never abandon music and my fans should be assured of that,” he said.

The Two-by-Two hit-maker said he will try hard to rally the youth of Malawi to play their part in developing the country since they remain the biggest human resource that the country has.

He said: “I want to appeal to the young minds to impress upon them that while we are young we should use our energy positively. This is our country and it is all we have. Nothing will work if we leave it to one person so let us hold hands to develop this country.”

The incumbent MP in the constituency is David Bisnowaty who won the seat as an independent but joined DPP. He also withdrew from the primary elections.

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is fielding youthful businesman Alfred Jiya in the constituency.

