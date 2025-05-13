GEAPP Touts Collaboration as Catalyst for Expanding Energy Access in Malawi

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) has emphasized that strategic collaboration is critical to unlocking and accelerating access to energy in Malawi.

Speaking during an impact showcase event held on Tuesday in Lilongwe, GEAPP Country Head Collins Zalengera said partnerships—particularly with the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU)—have been instrumental in driving progress under the Agri-Energy Delivery Lab project, which supports the integration of energy solutions into agricultural value chains.

“Some sectors were stuck, but with targeted technical and financial support, we’ve seen real transformation in cooperatives and rural commercial agriculture,” Zalengera said. “As we near the end of this phase, our commitment continues—such as our investment in a 20-megawatt battery energy storage system at Kanengo substation, aimed at stabilizing the grid and enhancing electricity access across households, industries, and essential services.”

The Agri-Energy Delivery Lab, which GEAPP has supported with $1.5 million over a three-year period, is set to conclude in August 2025. It has provided a platform for boosting renewable energy uptake and improving productivity in rural communities.

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola, who attended the showcase, praised the project’s impact, noting that testimonies from agri-businesses confirm that the PDU-GEAPP partnership is delivering tangible results.

“The testimonies show how energy access is translating into lower costs and increased profits for rural enterprises,” Matola said. “The government remains committed to reducing electricity tariffs to ensure more Malawians—especially in rural areas—continue to benefit.”

With energy access still a major development hurdle, both GEAPP and government stakeholders stressed that expanding partnerships and scaling innovation will be crucial in powering inclusive growth across Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!