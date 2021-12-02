Germany donates K90m worth of Global Navigation Satellite System to Malawi

The Germany Government has donated a surveying instruments kit with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) worth over K90 million to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

The kit includes five GNSS Base and Rover, five UHF radio antennas as well as telescopic poles.

In her remarks, Germans Deputy Head of Mission, Dr. Sabine Lindemann, underlined the need for stable, secure and open borders to foster peaceful relations between countries, a cornerstone and a major prerequisite for integration.

“Malawi has made achievements in clarifying border lines with neighbouring states and modernizing border governance with the view of facilitating movement and goods to and from Malawi,” she said.

She added that Malawi will be able to carry out topographic surveys in a very short time and with centimetric accuracy.

The German Government has provided the same equipment to neighbouring Mozambique to strength cooperation and facilitate measurements during the joint field surveys between the two countries.

In her acceptance speech, Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Abida Mia said the equipment will help in the boundary pillar observation activity using GNSS receivers to come up with final coordinates.

“The final coordinates will help in defining the boundary line in the new Malawi and Mozambique boundary treaty,” she said.

She said the equipment will fast-track the two country’s boundary reaffirmation exercise.

According to her, African Heads of State and Government in Durban, South Africa in 2002 agreed to physically demarcate and re-affirm all African boundaries.

This was a good initiative as the demarcation of borders between African countries will prevent border related disputes and minimize conflicts between neighbouring countries on the continent, she said.

She therefore commended the German Government for its commitment to the demarcation and re-affirmation of the common boundaries in Africa specifically between Malawi and Mozambique.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!