Giant-killers Ekhaya stun Big Bullets to reach Airtel Top 8 semis

Ekhaya FC pulled off one of the results of the season, knocking out mighty FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on penalties to book a famous place in the semi-finals of the Airtel Top 8 Trophy.

The underdogs held their nerve at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, prevailing 7-6 on spot-kicks after a pulsating 1-1 draw in normal time against a Bullets side many had expected to cruise through.

It was a giant-killing act that will live long in the memory of Ekhaya’s players and supporters, who refused to be overawed by their star-studded opponents and matched them blow for blow before triumphing in the shootout.

Elsewhere, Blue Eagles also progressed to the last four, advancing on the away goals rule after being held 1-1 by Civil Service United in Lilongwe — a painful outcome for the home side, who had led 1-0 at half-time.

Civil Service assistant coach Emmanuel Zoya praised his players despite the exit.

“Though we have lost but I am pleased with performance of the players. They played their hearts out. They showed great character, but that’s football. Sometimes thing don’t go your way despite playing well,” he said.

Blue Eagles coach Deklerk Msakakuona admitted it had been a tough contest but was delighted to have edged through to the semi-finals, where Ekhaya’s remarkable run will now continue against stiff opposition.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :