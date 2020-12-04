Global Fund injects K400bn to fight neglected diseases in Malawi

The Global Fund is injecting K400 billion to fight against deadly but neglected diseases in the country pushed into the shadows due to the ravaging Covid-19.

This has been disclosed by the minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda when she opened a two day workshop for journalists on Global Fund operations at Sigelegele Beach Resort in Salima.

She said the grants – TO be jointly managed by the Ministry of Health and World Vision Malawi (WVM) – would run for three and half years from January 2021 to June 2024.

Chiponda said the Global Fund’s K400 billion in additional funding will help bolster Malawi’s fight against HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis and malaria.

The workshop is being held in Salima and focuses on orientation on interventions by the Global Fund and the GAVI vaccine Alliance in the country.

Government is implementing the programmes along with a number of development partners.

Chiponda hailed Global Fund for remaining a faithful partner to the country’s fight against the three diseases since 2003.

The minister said since 2003, Malawi has cumulatively accessed K1.2 trillion worth of financial support from the Global Fund.

“We at the ministry look up to you to help us bring awareness on health issues for the success of these Programmes” she said.

Chiponda commended the media for being instrumental in bring awareness messages among communities that have positive impact to them.

Director of Information, Chikumbutso Mtumodzi stressed the importance of Ministry of Health to create synergies with the Ministry of Information in order to jointly fight malaria, tuberculosis and HIV in the country.

“Editors should be in a position to work with Ministry in order to deal with the challenges being encountered as a nation to contain the diseases,” he said.

Over 26 editors drawn from public and private media organisations attended the workshop.

