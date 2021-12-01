GLOHOM engages lawyers to represent trafficked humans

Global Hope Mobilisation (GLOHOM) is engaging the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and Women Lawyers Association (WLA) to see to it people who are trafficked are well represented in court for free.

GLOHOM has been engaging stakeholders in cases of human trafficking including the police, the judiciary and lawyers. The organisation notes that traffickers do have lawyers to represent them in court while those trafficked are never represented.

It is against this background that strides have now been made and the Malawi Law Society as well as the Women Lawyers Association are giving a nod to an initiative of making sure that those trafficked are also represented well in court.

GLOHOM hopes to sign an agreement with the two bodies and its Director, Caleb Thole, told the local media that the agreement with the two bodies will help to see justice prevailing on both the trafficked and the traffickers.

“We are happy that after signing the agreement, the traffickers will be getting the necessary punishment while those being trafficked will see their rights being well defended besides being compensated accordingly,” Thole explained.

Vice President of the Malawi Law Society, Felissa Mitambo, said it is possible to implement the initiative but the law has to be followed.

“It is possible for us to work with GLOHOM and we are happy that they have brought up this initiative. But what we are saying is that there are already existing laws governing this kind of service and so we should do everything within the law,” said Mitambo.

Currently, there are over 600 cases involving people who were trafficked but have no legal representation. GLOHOM will be tasked to provide transport, food and accommodation to the lawyers while representing such victims when the agreement will be signed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!