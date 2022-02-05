GN Aluminum justifies offering Flames kit man K4m materials

GN Aluminium managing director Noel Nkuluma has backed the company’s decision to award Flames kit manager Richard Justin Zawazawa with aluminium windows and doorframes valued at K4 million.

He was responding to the queries that it was not justifiable for the kit manager to receive individual awards after Malawi National Football Team’s sensational run at Africa Cup of Nation in Cameroon instead of some of the outstanding players.

Reacting to the donation, Rodwell Sanje in a Facebook post, said: “I am still asking myself on why is it that the kit master continues to draw attention than the players themselves or the coach. Because I believe much as Gaba and Thom have been recognised, I expected that others too needed that attention comparing with the kit master himself.”

Another post from Kondwani Kandulu read: “This kit master has even charmed companies now, like why is he the centre of attraction than the players? Why the recognition of that level? If anything, tell us the truth.

But the GN Aluminium Engineering managing director said they were compelled to award Zawazawa in sympathy following insults levelled against him alleging him that he is the Flames juju man.

Mkuluma said “I am laughing because I have read responses to your questions from the contributors, No, he is not being awarded because of za using’anga ayi ndithu (juju man for Flames).

My name is Noel and I am MD of GN Aluminium.

“We decided to reward Richard because of the job he does as a kit master. I saw some video clips in which he was working tirelessly, arranging training equipment, uniforms for players and he was doing it alone. I felt compassionate and thought the guy should be given some love because he was cyber-bullied.”

Former television personality, now entrepreneur-based in US, who also rewarded the kit master with a plot to build a house, commended GN Aluminium Engineering for the contribution.

“Thank you GN Engineering for taking this ball and running with us. Together we will give Dinho a complete house on his very own piece of land,” she said.

Flames Kit Master, Richard Dinho Justin Zawazawa, who recently received a plot and other building materials, has today received a complete set of Aluminium windows and doors worth K4 million from GN Aluminium and Engineering Limited at their premises in Limbe.

Zawazawa receives his donation

