‘God will speak for us’: Shock scenes as 5 church leaders face child‑rights charges

A packed courtroom in Ntcheu watched in disbelief as five leaders of a controversial church appeared before a magistrate — and initially refused to answer a single question.

The group, all from Ndagoma Village in Kwataine, belong to the church Tembenukani Mitima Kubwera kwa Ambuye Kwayandikira. They include the church’s 40‑year‑old leader Stella Monta, alongside Monta Monta (40), Havey Monta (21), Willy Monta (22) and Memory Mwale (35).

Police arrested the five days earlier, accusing them of blocking followers from going to hospital or sending children to school — actions prosecutors say violate Section 242 of Malawi’s Penal Code.

Courtroom tension as accused refuse to speak

When the case opened, the accused stood silently, refusing to respond to basic questions.

The courtroom erupted into murmurs as the magistrate repeatedly pressed them to speak.

Only after being reminded of commitments they made during their first appearance did they begin responding — first with nods, then with words.

Their message stunned the room:“God must answer everything. The battle is His.”

The magistrate sharply rebuked them, warning that a court is not a church and that they were required to follow legal procedure, not religious doctrine.

Charges upgraded

Prosecutors have now upgraded the charges, with the five set to answer allegations of violating children’s rights — a more serious offence linked to claims that minors were denied essential services.

All five pleaded not guilty, insisting their actions were guided by faith.

Bail pleas highlight hardship

Four of the accused asked for bail, saying they live nearby and cannot flee. They argued that continued detention disrupts their ministry.

The fifth defendant told the court he relies on casual labour to feed his children, warning they may “suffer” if he is not released.

A community on edge

The case has gripped Ntcheu, raising fierce debate over religious extremism, child protection, and the state’s responsibility to intervene when faith practices collide with basic rights.

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