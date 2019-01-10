Golf president Shycal in court over pregnancy

President of Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW), Patridge Shycal Nthakomwa is Thursday 10 January, 2019 expected to appear before Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court for a hearing of a case over pregnancy.

Senior Resident Magistrate of Lilongwe on December 21 2018 summoned Shycal to appear before it after a woman, Melina Chinzakadzi sued him to claim compensation for pregnancy maintenance.

In the Civil Cause Number 1862 of 2018 between Melina Chinzakazi and Patridge Shycal Nthakomwa, Chinzakazi is praying to the court that she had an affair with Nthakomwa but when she fell pregnant by him he unceremoniously dumped her.

However, the court hearing failed to take off on 21 December 2018 following the demise of one of the magistrate hence the adjournment of the case.

The summons read in part: “You are hereby ordered to appear before this court on 21 December, 2018 at 9:00am to answer summons of the plaintiff against you. If you do not come on the date and time stated, judgment will be given against you in your absence.”

And the after the adjournment: “Take notice that the hearing of this matter has been adjourned to the 10th Day of January 2019 9 Oclock fore noon at the Senior Magistrate Court sitting at Lilongwe.”

Details of the case indicate that Chinzakadzi is one of many of Nthakomwa’s concubines and that he is such a womanizer that he has broken other people’s love relationships and marriages in Lilongwe, Malawi’s Capital City.

There are also audio clips circulated by his other frustrated girl friends who have ganged up to expose him after he allegedly deceived and dumped them as well.

It is alleged that Nthakomwa has been using the police to threaten some of these women to shut up and leave him alone.

