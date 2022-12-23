Gomegzani Chirwa wins Bullets Goal of Month Award

Nyasa Big Bullets right-back Gomezgani Chirwa has won Goal of the Month Award for the month of November.

The right-back received his award, which is sponsored by Precious Medical International on Wednesday.

In an interview, Chirwa said he was delighted to receive award.

The 26-year-old was voted the winner of the best goal of the month of November for his strike against Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League at Kamuzu Stadium.

A statement from Bullets made available to us, said Chirwa’s goal, which got 64 percent of the votes, beat teammates Lanjesi Nkhoma and Hassan Kajoke, who had 14 percent and 11 percent of the votes, respectively.

“I am delighted to have been the first player to win the award in its first month. I am overwhelmed with joy and I am very grateful to the supporters for their massive support. I was competing against my teammates who also scored beautiful goals, but the fans voted for me and I don’t take this for granted,” he said.

Chirwa said this would motivate him to do better.

The Goal of the Month award was launched in November courtesy of the team’s partnership with Precious Medical International.

