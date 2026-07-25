Goshen City stun Bullets as Blue Eagles win five-goal thriller

Week 11 of the FDH Bank Premiership delivered another dramatic round of action, with four sides picking up crucial victories to boost their league campaigns.

Moyale Barracks claimed an important away win, edging out Civil Service United 1-0 in a tightly fought contest. The soldiers were resolute at the back and made their opportunity count to collect all three points.

Blue Eagles were involved in the pick of the weekend’s fixtures, overcoming Red Lions 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

The result underlined the Eagles’ attacking threat, as they held firm against a spirited comeback from their visitors to secure maximum points.

The shock of the day came at Dedza Stadium, where Goshen City Dedza Dynamos stunned FCB Nyasa Big Bullets with a hard-fought 1-0 win.

The victory ranks among the biggest upsets of the weekend, handing the hosts a huge confidence boost while dealing a damaging blow to the People’s Team.

In the north, Chitipa United continued their strong home form with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ekhaya Football Club. A disciplined display was enough to see Chitipa collect all three points in front of their home support.

Attention now turns to the remaining fixtures, with teams continuing to battle for points at both ends of the table.

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