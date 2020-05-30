Gospel diva Ruth Salimu back with new single: ‘Already won’

After taking a long break, Ruth MB, whose real name is Ruth Madalo Bucky Salimu, a gospel artist is back on the airwaves with a new banging track titled Already Won, produced by Manifest.

In an interview, Salimu revealed that the song is a reminder to all Christians about the victory that Jesus gave them after his resurrection.

“You see, sometimes the situations that we go through can tend to make us forget that God conquered it all, so this song is just a reminder and encouragement to people that He already conquered all that seems to weighing down. Hence all his believers should have full faith in him,” she said.

The song was inspired by a true life experience that the gospel artist went through some years back. God had turned her situation around and got her on her feet, to proclaim her victory.

“There came a point in my life where I literally saw everything come to crumble before me. I was afraid, and I had given up. But in the midst of all this, I found new hope in God, and He reminded me that I am his child and I need not be afraid,” added Salimu.

She explained that this song gave her hope that it means something to anyone that is going through a difficult phase in their life.

“My goal is to make my music known to all internationally, preaching the gospel to all God’s children, and put Malawi on the map. And most importantly, make God known to all,” she added.

Ruth MB worked with Manifest Producers, and her song will be premiered on Monday on different radios such as Trans World, PLFM and ABC among others.

Her other singles were Testimony and Zikomo.

