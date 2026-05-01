Government Applauds TNM Mpamba for Streamlining Social Cash Transfers in Mangochi

The Ministry of Gender has commended Telecommunications Network Malawi (TNM), through its mobile money platform TNM Mpamba, for significantly improving the efficiency, speed, and transparency of social cash transfer payments in Mangochi District.

Speaking during an ongoing disbursement exercise on Thursday, Principal Social Affairs Officer Gilbert Kaponda said the partnership with TNM has strengthened the delivery of cash transfers, ensuring beneficiaries receive support more reliably.

“TNM Mpamba has made it possible to process large-scale payments efficiently, making the exercise a major success in public service delivery,” said Kaponda.

He disclosed that the programme has facilitated the disbursement of approximately K6 billion to beneficiaries, noting that improved coordination has resulted in timely and accurate payments.

TNM Mpamba General Manager Christopher Sukasuka said the company is proud to support government efforts in reaching vulnerable households, with over 27,760 beneficiaries covered in Mangochi.

“Disbursing over K5.9 billion within a short period demonstrates the efficiency and reliability of digital payments compared to manual methods that previously took months,” he said.

Sukasuka added that the initiative is also advancing financial inclusion, as many beneficiaries are accessing mobile money services for the first time, thereby strengthening their connection to formal financial systems.

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