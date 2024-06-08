Government develops, launches Occupational Safety and Health Standards for workers

Minister of Mining Monica Chang’anamuno has stressed that a healthy and safe workforce is more productive, leading to increased efficiency and output in the mining sector as well as contributing to overall economic growth of the country.

Chang’anamuno made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday during the launch of the Occupational Safety and Health Standards to ensure the well being of mining industry workers.

She said government is committed to promoting mining safety and health as well as combating Tuberculosis TB and other occupational hazards.

“The safety and health of mining workers have a profound impact on our economy and our aspirations to become a middle-income country by 2030,” she said.

Adding that the development of the standards proves the Ministry’s commitment to the realization of the Malawi 2063 aspirations as well as promotion of of the Agriculture, Tourism and Mining ATM strategy.

Malawi Bureau of Standards-MBS Director of Standards Development, Fred Sikwese said standards are key to environmental protection and to promotion of human health and safety.

“The standards developed will go a long way in helping preserve the safety and health of workers not only in mining but other sectors as well,” he said.

Miners are exposed to a range of occupational hazards including psycho-social, ergonomic, biological, physical and chemical that cause injuries, microbiological contamination, acute and chronic diseases like respiratory disorders.

