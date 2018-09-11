Government hails JTI Leaf Malawi on career program

Chief Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hudson Mankhwala has commended JTI Leaf Malawi for introducing internship program for young people.

Mankhwala made the remarks during the 2018 Career fair which thecompanyorganized for graduates from universities in the country.

Mankhwala said the initiative of from JTI is very encouraging moreespecially coming from prominent area of Malawi’s private sector.

“What JTI is doing on internship program is testimony enough that the private sector can as well join hands withgovernment in partnership towards addressing several developmental issues such unemployment,” said Mankhwala.

He said JTI’s initiative supports program that the government has embarked on to ease the burden which the youth is facing in securing jobs.

“We see vacancies in our newspapers of companies advertising for employmenthowever for the majority of the youth the restrictive factor is often the number of years of work experience required and what JTI is doing through this programme is to provide Malawian youth with that vital experience which in essence is the bedrock for their long term and sustainable careerdevelopment,” he said

JTI LeafMalawi Corporate Affairs & Communications Director Limbani Kakhome said the company believes in investing in people.

“JTI believes in attracting and retaining the right people, with the right experience and skills sets. This is why as a company we have been continuously recognized as one of the Top employers on a global scale,” said Kakhome.

Kakhome said the internship program is designed to address the constraints on the labor market in Malawi by allowing younggraduates to get opportunities to join companies and showcase their talents.

“This program is very important aspects as a progressive globalcompany. What we are doing is to give Malawian youths a chance to develop their capacity through working with one of the leading tobacco company and through this it is evident that JTI is directly contributing towards the socio-economic development of the company,” he said.

