Government misses Laws Society deadline on corruption linked names

Government has missed a deadline which Malawi Law Society (MLS) gave state prosecution agencies to hand over names of all government officials said to be on the “list” ceased during the raid of businessman Ashok Nair and those shared between the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

MLS gave the Attorney General, Director of Public Prosecutions and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) up to Monday to respond to the request.

The professional legal body also wants the state prosecuting agencies to say how much was involved in the Sattar corruption cases.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said the graft busting body was reviewing the request to ascertain if it is in line with the law.

But, Crispin Ngunde, secretary for MLS has defended the request, arguing the Access to Information Act and the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act – allows the Law Society to request information from public entities when taking some steps on matters of public interest.

NCA and ACB are collaborating on investigations into businessman Sattar which is alleged to have been awarded favourable contracts by government through politically exposed persons. So far only civil servants have been arrested with the exception of former Lands Minister Kezzie Msukwa who is resisting arrest through a judicial review.

In a leaked audio recording, ACB Director General Martha Chizuma bemoaned the corruption prevalent within the judiciary and legal profession.

Chizuma’s ACB has not arrested any lawyer or judge despite the complaint against the lawyers and judges.

