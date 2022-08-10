Government popularizes Mchinji One Stop Border Post

Government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry, has embarked on creating awareness to the community around Mchinji-Mwami border on how they can utilize the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness in border clearance processes.

Speaking on Friday during a sensitization meeting with the community and other players on how it will operate and the benefits, Principal Secretary (PS) for Trade and Industry, Christina Zakeyo, said the facility has come with lots of benefits to the people surrounding it.

“This will consequently reduce the time spent at the border and trade turnover will increase significantly,” Zakeyo said.

On his part, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Head of Corporate Affairs, Steve Kapoloma, noted the impact on revenues that will be created by traders using the border post.

“Through this sensitization, we are encouraging formal trade because this will increase the revenue for the government and consequently development in the border community and beyond,” he said.

Kapoloma added, “As MRA we are committed to working with individuals that use this OSBP to ensure their products are well classified so that they have a smooth transition as they use this border and transport their valued products across the NACALA corridor and beyond.”

Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA) Economic and Trade Advisor, Victor Mponda-Banda, said the Mchinji OSBP is an important milestone for Malawi in cementing its position as a key player in trade in the Southern African region.

It sets a positive precedent for other similar projects in the country’s key border points, he said.

Banda further said OSBP will improve efficiency by reducing time and transport costs for businessmen, traders, tourists, transporters, and communities while crossing from one partner state to another.

The Mchinji – Mwami OSBP, which is the first of its kind in Malawi, is expected to usher in a new chapter in the trade relations between Malawi and the region by boosting the volume of trade passing across the country.

It will further, increase efficiency in doing business, improved community cohesion and development, and the strengthening of relationships between Malawi and her neighbours.

The Mchinji – Mwami OSBP is an inter-governmental project implemented by partners from the integrated border management, including the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and other Government of Zambia and Government of Malawi border control agencies.

The construction component of the Mchinji – Mwami OSBP was supported funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) while funding from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) through Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA), supported the Integrated Border Management component which included the development of the OSBP Procedures Manual, Curriculum, Training and the sensitization elements.

