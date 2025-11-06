Government Reaffirms Ban on Maize Exports to Safeguard National Food Security

The Ministry of Industrialization, Business, Trade and Tourism has reiterated that the export of maize and maize-based products remains restricted, emphasizing the measure is crucial to protecting Malawi’s food security.

In a press release issued in Lilongwe on Thursday, the Ministry reminded businesses and the general public that maize is classified as a licensable commodity under the Control of Goods Act (2018). As such, exporting maize without proper authorization is illegal.

According to the Ministry, the restriction continues as part of government efforts to stabilize local food supply, control price fluctuations, and safeguard the livelihoods of millions of Malawians who depend on maize as their primary staple.

“The Government remains committed to safeguarding national food security and maintaining price stability,” the statement reads. “Any individuals or businesses found violating this restriction will face legal action in accordance with the law.”

The Ministry further urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected illegal export activities to authorities for swift investigation.

For inquiries, the Ministry directed the public to contact the Secretary for Industrialization, Business, Trade and Tourism through the Ministry’s official communication channels, including the Public Relations Office.

The statement was signed on behalf of the Secretary for Industrialization, Business, Trade and Tourism by Charity P. Musonzo.

