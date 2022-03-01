Government to roll out polio vaccination next month

The Ministry of Health has said it will roll out vaccination against poliomyelitis to 2.9 million infants under the age of five next month.

Polio was recently discovered in the country after 30 years and a senior official at the ministry, Dr Doreen Ali, has said government will do everything possible to ensure that every child accesses the vaccine.

“After declaring polio as an emergency, we have been working tirelessly to lay down plans that can help prevent the spread of it. We established an Emergency Operating Centre where we keep on researching actively on an emerging health problem and how to deal with the same,” explained Dr Ali.

The development is coming when the country is also fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!