Gov’t auctions Cashgaters’ property: To recover K1.4bn from the sale

The Malawi Government has put on auction property it seized from cashgate convicts Oswald Lutepo, late Theresa Senzani and Leonard Kalonga.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Steve Kayuni, confirmed the development, saying the total value of the property seized from the three is K1.4 billion.

Kayuni stated that Lutepo’s property under auction is valued at K600 Million while Senzani’s is worth K340 million.

Kalonga has the largest at K500 million. It includes a Range Rover valued at K8.5 million, a Mercedes Benz worth K7.5 million as well as some Toyota Corolla vehicles.

An advert placed in the local newspapers indicates that the government has also put on auction nine machines, which a Chinese national used to produce thin plastics.

Lutepo has just been released from prison having completed his sentence. He was due to be released end of this year, but got freed earlier following President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s pardon of nine months for each inmate last year.

The pardon was one of the measures for decongesting the country’s prisons.

