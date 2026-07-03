Govt blames ‘technical glitch’ for payday chaos leaving civil servants unable to pay bills

Thousands of Malawian civil servants were left without their June salaries this week after a technical failure at the Accountic General’s Office disrupted the payment process — despite the salaries having been processed on 30 June 2026.

The office has since resolved the problem, with spokesperson Loness Gwazanga Chowawa confirming that payments began reaching affected workers on 2 July.

According to Chowawa, the delay was entirely technical in nature and not linked to any funding shortfall.

The payment process had been completed on time, she said, but a system failure prevented the funds from reaching civil servants’ accounts as expected.

The office has not detailed the precise nature of the fault.

The Teachers Union of Malawi is not satisfied with a one-line assurance that the problem has been fixed.

General Secretary Charles Kumchenga warned that unless a sustainable solution is found, the recurring disruption risks compromising education delivery and other essential public services.

The implication is clear: this is not the first time civil servants have been left waiting, and without structural reform, it is unlikely to be the last.

Malawi’s civil service payroll has long been vulnerable to technical and administrative failures, with delays causing real hardship for workers who depend on monthly salaries to meet basic needs.

Whether the latest episode prompts meaningful reform — or simply passes without consequence — remains to be seen.

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