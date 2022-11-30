Govt creates 12,762 jobs between April and September 2022

Government says 12,762 jobs have been created while 761 people lost their jobs in the formal sector between April and September this year.

A statement signed by Secretary for Labour Wezi Kayira says out of the 12,762 employed, 7,063 are males, representing 55 percent, while 5,699 are females, representing 45 percent.

The statement however says a majority of the 761 people who lost their jobs are women at 427, representing 56 percent, while 334 are men, representing 44 percent.

Government says if jobs in the informal sector, which contributes up to 89 percent to the job market, were to be included in the calculations then a total of 116,018 jobs were created in the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year, which is between April and September 2022.

