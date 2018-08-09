Govt fails to buy uniform for Malawi police officers

Some police officers have come out in the open to complain that they last received police uniform more than five years ago during the Bingu wa Mutharika administration although there have been advertisements for tenders for the provision of the uniform in the police.

The junior police officers say this forced them to wash and wear tactic, as they wash their uniform soon after knocking off, awaits the uniform t dry and then iron them.

“The situation is really out of hand, this is why some of us are wearing rugged uniform and worn out police boots,we don’t look smart.

“The Malawi Police Service is subjecting us to humiliating behavious,” said one of them told Nyasa Times in Lilongwe.

But police spokesperson James Kadadzera refuted the allegation, saying the officers get their set of uniforms periodically.

“As a police service, we would want our officers look smart because that is part of the job. The officers who are complaining should contact the right channels in the police for their grievances to be heard than going to the media,” he said.

He however refused to give details on the tenders for the police officers uniform, saying issues of police officers uniforms and other equipment is not for public domain.

