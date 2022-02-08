Gov’t finally receives 20 remaining ambulances from Global Fund

Malawi Government, through Ministry of Health, has finally received the remaining 20 ambulances with additional three from the Global Fund.

In 2020, Global Fund procured 76 ambulances worth $3.3 million, but delivered 56 of them to the ministry.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Monday in Lilongwe, the Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said last year, the Fund gave money to Malawi for Covid-19 response of which $3.3 was for the procurement of ambulances.

“This is yet another milestone in health delivery because most of our facilities had huge challenges in terms of transportation,” she said.

Chiponda added that the additional ambulances are special for recovery towards Cyclone Ana effects.

Hospitals in Mulanje, Nsanje and Chikwawa have been hit hard by the storm and need urge support of ambulances, she said.

Apart from the ambulances, Chiponda said, the ministry has also received equipment and supplies including the PPEs from GAVI.

She said the PPEs will be supplied to Ministry of Homeland and Security to be used in prisons.

Chiponda therefore appealed to the beneficiary hospitals to use the ambulances, equipment and supplies for its intended purpose.

Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) Executive Director Happy Makala said the ambulances will assist greatly in reaching out to communities with health services.

“Most of our facilities are in hard to reach areas where ambulances are needed much for health delivery,” he said.

Makala said the major challenge in the CHAM facilities was mobility. The association has has almost 187 health facilities mostly in rural areas of the country.

