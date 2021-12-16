Gov’t interns endorse Bon Kalindo’s demos in Zomba

Over 7, 000 government interns have confirmed their participation in the anti-government protest, which political activist, Bon Kalindo, has planned to conduct in Zomba this Friday.

The disgruntled interns have since announced the cancellation of the demonstration they planned for the same day – December 17, 2021.

The interns organized the protest to pressurize the government to pay them their eight months’ honoraria.

President of the interns, Arthur Chadokota, vowed they will keep pushing until their grievances are resolved.

“We have been working for eight months without receiving our allowances. Life has been hard and many of us have sold our properties or getting loans in order to survive. Since government has been ignoring our cries, we don’t have no choice but join Kalindo demos as it was slated on the same day, Friday,” he said.

Each intern is supposed to receive K80, 000 monthly allowance. In a separate interview, Kalindo confirmed being approached by the interns on the possibility of having a joint protest.

He said the two have similar complaints and therefore there is no problem if they voice out together.

The Deputy Minister of Labour Vera Kantukule recently told journalists that the delay to release the honoraria was because of system failure and bureaucracy.

But Kantukule assured that most of the issues have been resolved and that the interns who filled the required documents will start receiving their stipend together with civil servants starting this month of December.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!